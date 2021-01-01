From hippie fantasy festival clothing

Hippie Rabbit Sunflowers Bunny Forest Animal Women Kids Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This Hippie Rabbit Sunflowers Bunny Forest Animal Women Kids design features a cute rabbit and sunflowers. This cute animal floral graphic design features a hippie rabbit with a peace sign necklace, sunflowers, and forest flowers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com