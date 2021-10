Do you love hippos? Then this funny hippo motif is the best gift for you as an animal lover. You like to make safari or drive to the zoo to see the hippopotamus that lives in Africa. This hippo outfit with the funny saying: "Ein Leben ohne Hippos ist möglich, aber sinnlos" for animal connoisseurs who loves hippopotamus. River horses live in the wilderness of Africa and the cool animals are admired with us in the zoo. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem