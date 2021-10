hippocampus or hippocamp, also hippokampos, sea-horse, Poseidon, Neptune, demigod, long island sound, geek, nerd, half-blood, greek myths, mythology, halloween, hero, Greek Gods, three, cabin 3, Hippocampi Racing Team This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.