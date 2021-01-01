His Fight Is My Fight - Cerebral Palsy Awareness Premium T-Shirt

Perfect for friend, family or someone who have this congenital disorder that is caused by brain damage to help show support towards them and to spread awareness to the community. Great for CP patient, CP warrior, and CP survivor of this disease that is celebrating World CP Day. This design features a green ribbon that represents cerebral palsy awareness Month. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.