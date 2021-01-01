His Fight My Fight Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak Awareness CSFL T-Shirt

His Fight My Fight - This CSF leak design with an awareness ribbon is ideal for parents and cerebrospinal fluid leak awareness supporters who inspire and educate in fluid escaping from the spine or a tear in the brain's protective covering. This CSFL graphic is for men and advocates who help increase awareness of leak that occurs if there's a tear or hole in the membranes surrounding the brain or spinal cord. Great for patients, survivors, and warriors for Spinal CSF Leak Awareness Week. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem