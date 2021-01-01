His Hers Bracelet Gift Set

You are my other half. You are my person. You are my soulmate. You make me feel safe. You lift me up when I am down. You celebrate with me when I achieve. Thank you for being there with me through the ups and the downs of life. Thank you for being my shoulder to cry on and my best friend. Our love grows stronger as the years go by. Our love makes me happy. You are holding my heart. You are the reason I look forward to the next day…and I love you more each day! And I couldn't imagine life without you. You complete me! Our HIS HERS bracelets will remind us of our love and will connect us where ever we go