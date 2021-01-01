Stainless steel case with a dark blue (Mississippi alligator) leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with blue hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Date markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Day of the week and month display below the 12 o'clock position. Small seconds sub-dial. Vacheron Constantin calibre 4400 QC hand wind movement, containing 21 Jewels, composed of 225 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 65 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 40 mm. Case thickness: 10.35 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: month, day, date, hour, minute, small second. Historiques Triple Calendrier 1942 Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Vacheron Constantin Historiques Triple Calendrier 1942 Mechanical Silver Dial Mens Watch 3110V-000A-B426.