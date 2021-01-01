Combining effortless style and major functionality our Hitch takes you to work weekends and everywhere in between. Crafted of sturdy coated canvas printed with our iconic Horse and Carriage motif this organized crossbody has an interior multifunction pocket to hold small accessories and an exterior slip pocket for easy access to essentials. It's finished with a buckle-detail magnetic closure and a lightweight striped webbing strap. Coach Men's Hitch Crossbody With Horse And Carriage Print Designer Crossbody - Neutral