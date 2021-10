Squadron Tee for HMM-365, the Blue Knights. HMM 365 flew the CH46 Sea Knight helicopter until it was retired and the squadron was redesignated as a VMM. Great gift for HMM-365 assigned servicemembers, veterans, vets, CH-46 Sea Knight and UH-1 pilots, aircrew and crew chiefs, military aviation fans, helicopter pilots, enlisted and officer personnel. Great addition to any veteran's wardrobe. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem