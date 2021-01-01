Hnd - Skinny Inkwell - 28 X 32 - Also in: 33 X 30, 31 X 32, 29 X 32, 31 X 30, 33 X 32, 36 X 32, 36 X 30, 38 X 30, 35 X 32, 38 X 32, 30 X 32, 40 X 30, 40 X 32, 34 X 32, 32 X 30, 35 X 30

FIT & WASH: Inspired by trendsetting Tokyo, HND is the perfect slim fit skinny jean, constructed with high retention comfort stretch for a jean that's always polished but never too tight. This style runs small. Consider sizing up. Inkwell is a rich, black comfort twill with metallic hardware. Our jeans have been treated with Swiss engineered HeiQ V-Block technology. Antimicrobial properties are built in to protect the jeans against contamination from microbes. Product does not protect users or others against pathogens. HOW IT FEELS: Our Light-Weight Twill combines crisp and structured premium cotton with a hint of stretch for maximum movement. It\'s our go-to for an all-day polished look without the weight or discomfort of a traditional chino.