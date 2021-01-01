From warp + weft

Hnd - Skinny Zion - 34 X 30 - Also in: 38 X 30, 31 X 32, 35 X 32, 32 X 32, 33 X 32, 35 X 30, 31 X 30, 33 X 30, 36 X 30, 36 X 32, 40 X 32, 30 X 32, 28 X 32, 29 X 32, 38 X 32

$74.00
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Inspired by trendsetting Tokyo, HND is the perfect slim fit skinny jean, constructed with high retention comfort stretch for a jean that's always polished but never too tight. Zion is a 70s-inspired mid-blue wash. Our jeans have been treated with Swiss engineered HeiQ V-Block technology. Antimicrobial properties are built in to protect the jeans against contamination from microbes. Product does not protect users or others against pathogens. How It Feels: Classic is a mid-weight, strong hold denim that combines innovative fibers and cotton to create ultimate low-impact jean that looks vintage but feels modern. It has a supple and slightly firm feel still being breathable and slightly stretchy.

