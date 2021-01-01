Hobo (Paperback)

Hobo is the sixth novel of underground writer Tony Nesca, a rambunctious, rebellious drunk-happy love story about a struggling writer who moonlights as a Night Watchman at a college located right in the middle of the ghetto. His wife is also a writer and together they publish their books and live a dual life of family and home with late night bohemian living, the whole time surrounded by an array of street-people, broke artists, and other fringe-dwellers. Sexually frank and charged with humor and desperation, Hobo is a unique work, a gritty celebration of life, love and individuality, written in Nesca's classic free-flow-lyric, with words, ideas and sentences that go on for pages, alive and beautiful and unapologetic.