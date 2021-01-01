CCM Hockey Referee Jersey, Large, Black

Great for the official of any level, the CCM® Referee Jersey is essential for every game. With a ½ zip pull over, this hockey referee’s jersey easily pulls on and off. Polyester Double Knit fabric is made to last this season while Pro Weight Ultrafil® material delivers durability with every wear. With a CCM® embroidered logo on the back, this referee jersey is ready for all the action this season. FEATURES: Made with Pro weight Ultrafil® body CCM® embroidered logo on back hem ½ zip pull over allows for easy on/off Fabric: 100% Polyester Double Knit Style: M150 CCM