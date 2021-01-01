ColourPop Hocus Pocus 2 Witching Hour Pressed Powder Palette

Hocus Pocus 2 Witching Hour Pressed Powder Palette - ColourPop's Hocus Pocus 2 Witching Hour Pressed Powder Palette is 300 years in the making! Swipe on the witchiest range of 12 sinister shades in neutrals, oranges, golds, corals, purples, and blues in buttery matte and shimmering metallic finishes for the ultimate Sanderson looks. Benefits Highly pigmented shadow applies evenly & feels ultra-velvety and silky Long wearing formula with a unique combination of softer powders which adhere easily to the eyes, give a soft focus effect & blends smoothly and evenly Matte & metallic finishes Cruelty-free Shades Top Row: 300 Years (metallic warm champagne), All Hallow's Eve (matte pastel orange), Moon Is Round (matte soft pumpkin), Summon Us (matte warm taupe) Middle Row: Under The Ground (metallic bright warm gold), Bubble Bubble (metallic warm coral), Twist The Bones (metallic sparkling violet), Circle Of Salt (metallic smokey teal) Last Row: Green Newt (matte rich chocolate), Life Potion (matte warm clay), Hello, Billy (matte blackened grape), Fur Black As Black (matte blackened teal) - Hocus Pocus 2 Witching Hour Pressed Powder Palette