These shades are crafted for all-day comfort from lightweight, durable stainless steel with a three-point fit and Prizm polarized lenses for optimized clarity. 55mm lens width; 18mm bridge width; 132mm temple length 100% UV protection Adjustable nonslip nose pads Three-Point Fit: Comfort and performance that holds lenses in precise optical alignment Hollowpoint hinge Optimal precision and impact resistance Optimized peripheral vision of 6 base