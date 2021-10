Perfect for those who flex between casual and dressy attire, this jacket is made from a comfy organic-cotton blend and features spacious, stylish pockets. 29" length (size 54EU) Front button closure Notched lapels Front patch pockets Partially lined 65% organic cotton, 32% nylon, 3% elastane Dry clean or machine wash, dry flat Imported Men's Clothing This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50%