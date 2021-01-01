NEST New York Holiday Classic Candle & Reed Diffuser Set, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A candle and diffuser featuring the brandï¿½s iconic Holiday scent with notes of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon alongside a hint of vanilla and amber. Fragrance Family: Earthy and Woody Scent Type: Citrus and Woods Key Notes: Pomegranate, Mandarin Orange, Pine, CinnamonFragrance Description: Make your home feel festive with this exquisitely fragranced set. The candle is meticulously crafted with a proprietary premium wax formulated to burn cleanly and evenly, and the reed diffuser is made with the highest-quality oils for an aromatic experience that lasts. The approximate burn time for an eight-ounce candle is 50 to 60 hours. The reed diffuser provides approximately 90 days of uninterrupted fragrance. This set contains:- 8.1 oz/ 230 g Holiday Candle - 5.9 oz/ 175 mL Holiday Reed Diffuser Suggested Usage:Candle: -Remove candle from the box before burning.-Center and trim wick to one-quarter inch before each lighting.-Keep all objects and wick trimmings out of the candle.-Stop burning when one-half inch of unmelted wax remains.Reed diffuser:-Always use your reed diffuser on a stable surface.-Remove the bottle stopper and place the handcrafted reeds in the bottle.-Enjoy as the alcohol-free formula releases fragrance slowly and evenly into the air.-To intensify the fragrance, occasionally flip the reeds over.---