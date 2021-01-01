Holiday Cookbook For Vegan: Amazing Vegan Recipes For The Festive Season STEWART HUTCHINSON Author

Celebrate the holidays with your loved ones with delicious festival treats, regardless of their dietary preferences.This vibrant holiday first cookbook shows you how to incorporate delicious and nutritious meals using better whole, plant-based food ingredients for you and still deserve worth on your holiday dining table.This simple and easy-to-make cookbook is completely meat-free and dairy-free. It also includes gluten-free, bland and freezer-friendly recipes so you can pre-prepare these delicious meals to save time and reduce holiday stress.This cookbook is specially designed for home cooks who are willing to open their kitchens with vegan recipes, healthy dishes and guests with a variety of diets. Diet.Menu packages are included for the most popular holidays in the US:Valentine's DaySt. Patrick's DayEasterIndependence DayHalloweenThanksgivingChristmasNew Year's Eve