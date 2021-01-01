L'Artisan Parfumeur Holiday Fragrance 3-Piece Travel Spray Set

WHAT IT IS Three fragrance must-haves from L'Artisan Parfumeur in travel sizes, wrapped in a gorgeous green leather pouch. This fragrance gift set includes the incense flower of Passage d'Enfer, the sweetness of Noir Exquis and the mischievous charm of M re and Musc Extr me. The collection is presented in a beautiful box designed by illustrator Katie Scott, with a winter spirit to celebrate the magical holiday season. Made in France. THREE-PIECE SET INCLUDES Passage d'enfer, 0.34 oz. Noir exquis, 0.34 oz, M re et musc extr me, 0.34 oz. PASSAGE D'ENFER NOTES Lily White musk Incense NOIR EXQUIS NOTES Glazed chestnuts Candied orange Maple syrup Coffee M RE ET MUSC EXTR ME NOTES Musk Orange blossom Blackcurrant Blackberry. Fragrances - Penhaligons - L Artisan > L'artisan Parfumeur > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'Artisan Parfumeur.