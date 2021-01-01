Please Note: COACH items cannot be shipped to military addresses (APO or FPO) and addresses in Hawaii, the Virgin Islands, Guam or any other locations outside of the continental US. COACH Hollie Flip-Flops. Leather and synthetic upper and lining with soft sheep fur. Sheep fur insole. Durable synthetic outsole. Sheep fur is from Australia and artificially dyed. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.