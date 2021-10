Tiare Hawaii Hollie Top in Blue. - size M/L (also in S/M) Tiare Hawaii Hollie Top in Blue. - size M/L (also in S/M) 100% rayon. Hand wash cold. Smocked bodice. Flutter shoulder straps. Item not sold as a set. Imported. TIAR-WS76. HOLLIE. Consisting of handmade clothing, sarongs and swimwear, Tiare Hawaii products are inspired by a life of travel and the ocean.