Hudson Jeans Holly High Rise Flare in Blue. - size 32 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30) Hudson Jeans Holly High Rise Flare in Blue. - size 32 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30) 81% cotton 11% lyocell 6% elastomultiester 2% elastane. Made in Mexico. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Light whiskering detail. 12 at the knee breaks to 22 at the leg opening. HUDSON-WJ1172. 45DYDNOR1H536. Rooted in the legacy of British Cool and liberated by the free spirit of LA, Hudson is a rebel with a cause a brand that redefines the standard every time. Today Hudson is positioned as a global leader in Premium Denim and the mission remains the same as day one; transcend product and inspire people around the world to live out their passions, push life to its fullest, and challenge themselves to be their very best.