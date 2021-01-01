Safavieh Hollywood Collection Christy Abstract Square Area Rug, One Size , Multiple Colors

ï»¿The Hollywood Collections Of Mid-Century Modern Area Rugs Brings Vibrantly Colored, Clean-Lined Geometric Designs To Contemporary Home Decor. A Fascinating Look Made Especially For Today's Energetic Tastes In Interior Home Design. Sleek Architectural Motifs, Set In Soft, Comforting Textures, Adds Metro-Cool Radiance And Lavish Penthouse Style To The Living Room, Modern Family Room Or Bold Bedroom Decor.Rug Make: Machine MadeRug Pad: RecommendedShape: SquareMeasurements: 79 Length/Inches, 79 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% PolypropylenePile Height: 1/2 InCare: Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported