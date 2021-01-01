Tsunami Holographic Swim Shad Soft Bait, 2 3/8 OZ., Golden Bunker w/ Spots

The reflective effect of the Holographic Swim Shad Soft Bait creates flashes of light in the water that attract game fish from all around. In addition, the realistic 3D eyes and lifelike swimming action of this bait entices predators to strike. Constructed with a durable vinyl body and featuring a Premium Mustad Ultra Point black nickel hook, the Tsunami® Holographic Swim Shad Soft Bait takes the hits and keeps swimming. FEATURES: Holographic foil effect Lifelike swimming action Realistic 3D eyes Durable vinyl body Premium Mustad Ultra Point black nickel hook Tsunami SPECS: Model: SS2 Length: 2 in. Weight: 1/8 oz. Pack Qty: 6 Model: SS3 Length: 3 in. Weight: 3/8 oz. Pack Qty: 6 Model: SS4 Length: 4 in. Weight: 1 oz. Pack Qty: 6 Model: SS5 Length: 5 in. Weight: 1 3/8 oz. Pack Qty: 4 Model: SS6 Length: 6 in. Weight: 2 3/8 oz. Pack Qty: 4 Model: SS7 Length: 7 in. Weight: 3 oz. Pack Qty: 2 Model: SS9 Length: 9 in. Weight: 6 1/4 oz. Pack Qty: 1