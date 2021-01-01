Holos - This Is More, Get Better Butter

For use on dry skin areas on face, hands, body and feet. 100ml/3.4fl oz Vegan, cruelty-free, eco-friendly, 100% plants A buttery cream for treatment and maintenance of dry irritated skin. Organic Shea butter is rich in: Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that fights off free radicals that causes premature ageing and damage. Triglycerides, fats which nourish and condition your skin. Cetyl Esters, wax that locks in water. Essential fatty acids - Plumps and smoothes fine lines Organic Cocoa butter is rich in: Essential fatty acids to plump & smooth, & lock in water. Organic Jojoba oil: Essential Fatty acids to plump, smooth & hydrate. Antimicrobial & anti-fungal properties Antioxidant to fight off free radicals that cause premature ageing. Almost identical to sebum so non comedogenic (pore blocking) and sebum balancing so suitable for all skin types. Encourages cell renewal so suitable for healing of skin. Juniper is: Detoxing Unblocks pores Lime is: Anti-bacterial so can reduce bacteria breakouts or irritation