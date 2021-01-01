Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed rose gold-tone stainless steel bezel. White dial with black hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. One - 60 seconds subdial. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Push/pull crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 37 mm, case thickness: 7.5 mm. Band width: 19.5 mm, band length: 8.5 in. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meter / 99 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Johan Eric Holstebro White Dial Mens Watch JE-H1000-09-001.