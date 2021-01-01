Home Audio Bluetooth Power Amplifier System 2X40W Mini Dual Channel Mixer Sound Stereo Receiver Box w RCA USB AUX Headphone Mic Input LED For PA.

2X40 WATT POWER: The Dual Channel Stereo Amplifier is perfect for your PA and home theater acoustic sound system. Gives you 2x40 watts power which can be used for multi speakers w/ 4 ohm impedance, enjoy high quality amplified audio 6 INPUTS: This personal digital amp box supports various external sources - 3 pairs RCA audio input for tuner, CD player, tape deck, or camcorder, 1/4' microphone IN, 1/4' headphone jack, AUX IN, USB. Also features a REC output for recording PAGER/MIXING MODE: The mini integrated indoor AV receiver features pager and mixing switch. In pager mode, the signal from the microphone will override to auto talkover, use for hosting and meetings. Switch to mixing mode for a fun karaoke session USB 2.0/SD CARD INPUT: The sound amplifying mixer device features a USB/SD card input to support flash drives or SD card. Allows you to play your favorite audio files from your computer's media library when you connect it directly to the amp EQ CON