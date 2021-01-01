Home is Where the Wine is Funny Cute for Winery Vineyard Premium T-Shirt

Do you love wine? Are you into merlot, chateau bordeaux, vin francais, Cabernet Sauvignon, puns, austere dry red wine, jokes, white wine? You will love showing people that your drinking game is on point. Definitely get this gift Vineyard your grapes! Sommelier has the best alcohol, your friends, family, boyfriend, or girlfriend will truly enjoy this viñedo as a gift. White wine, moscato, Champagne, Riesling, Chardonnay, glass, pinot noir, are all great wines for drinking. Dont get too wino drunk! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.