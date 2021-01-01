Home Is Wo My Chickens Are Farmers Chicken Gift T-Shirt

Beautiful design with chickens and the saying "Zuhause Ist Wo Meine Hühner Sind". Fun Hendl lovers gift for anyone who feed their chicks, hens and cockers every day in the chicken coop and collect the chicken eggs. Home Is Wo My Animals Sind. Perfect gift idea for all farmers and farmers who have their animals, chickens on their farm. Cool gift for working on the tractor, farm, country, economy or on the field. Fun phrase with chickens. Rooster Comb Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem