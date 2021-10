Ripple Junction Officially Licensed Bob's Burgers merchandise featuring the Belcher family restaurant and home. Stop in, it's conveniently located on Ocean Avenue! Come meat our family! Let us meat you! - you'll be ready to enjoy one of Bob's "Burgers of the Day" in this unique design inspired by the restaurant itself. Perfect for a day at Wagstaff Elementary or a trip to Wonder Wharf! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem