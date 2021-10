Natura Homem Shampoo 2 in 1 300 ml / 10.1. fl. oz. e With D-Panthenol and murumuru butter in the formula, this shampoo cleans and conditions the strands, making them soft. With vitamin complex and cupuaçu betaine, the refreshing formula reduce oiliness. The Benefits: Practical cleansing and conditioning. Softens the strands.