Natura Homem Deo Eau de Parfum Sagaz 100 ml / 3.3 fl. oz. e A modern combination of liqueur and warm woody notes, with a spicy touch. The result is a bold fragrance, for men who know what they want.​ Natura Homem Sagaz is the most daring Homem fragrance. Its intense woody path with a touch of spice and licorice notes is perfect for that special elegant and sophisticated men. Scent Type: Woody and intense Occasion: Special occasions Aroma: A modern combination of liqueur and warm woody notes, with a spicy touch. The result is a bold fragrance, for men who know what they want.​ Main ingredients: Tonka fava Black pepper Nutmeg Cedar Natura Perfumery We find inspiration in the generosity of nature, in people, in culture and in Brazilian arts to create fragrances that express our true essence. Co-created by an exclusive in-house perfumer, our alluring fragrances also reflect our sustainable ethos. An invitation to unveil Brazil’s experience. Essentials oils from Brazilian biodiversity. Up to 30% recycled glass. 100% organic alcohol.