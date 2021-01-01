Homemade Sweet and Savory Pies: Traditional Recipes Plus Low Carb, Ketogenic, Paleo, Vegetarian Pies and All You Need to Know about Baking (Homemade C

Are you tired of looking for the perfect pie recipe for your diet?Sick of your pies never turning out? Ready to give up buying store bought pies?If you answered yes to any of the questions above this is the perfect book for you. Inside this book we will provide you with the secrets behind making the perfect pie. No more having to deal with underdone crusts or crispy edges.When it comes to baking the perfect pie, learning how to do the crust is just part of the battle. Choosing the right type of crust for the right type of filling is also very important. Inside this book you will find both savory and sweet pie recipes that are perfect for every occasion.Inside You Will Learn:· Create the perfect pie crust· Tips for rolling out the perfect dough· How to decorate the perfect pie· Favorite sweet pie recipes· Traditional savory pie recipes· And Much MoreOnce you learn the secret to making the perfect pie there will be no stopping you. Creating the perfect pie will not only make your holidays better, it can also help with your every day meals.Don’t wait another minute. Learn the secret to making the perfect pies every time with this amazing book.Don’t Delay. Download This Book Now.​