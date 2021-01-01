Homeschool So Exclusive You have to be Born Into it T-Shirt

Do you love being a Crunchy Mom advocating natural living, natural child birth, not vaccinating, baby wearing, breastfeeding, co sleeping or co-sleeping, cloth diapering, attachment parenting, homeschooling, lactate, & organic and green living? Then this Crunchy mom tshirt or tee shirt is for you. A great shirt for an earth mama, granola mom, or homeschool mother. Perfect for a woman, lady, female, or women who may pregnant or finished pregnancy, breastfeed their baby, child, infant, or newborn. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem