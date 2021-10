Furnished with a faux shearling lining, a plush foam footbed and lightweight sole, the Homey clog from Cliffs by White Mountain Shoes is the ultimate shoe to wear outside and at home. This round toe mule features an accent strap and buckle detail. 1" heel Slip-on Faux shearling lining Round toe with bumper Buckle strap Mule back Synthetic upper and sole/faux shearling (100% textile) lining Imported