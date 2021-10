This timeless men's fragrance was first released in 1989. Joop! is a spicy, Oriental fragrance with top notes of bergamot, lemon, mandarin and orange blossom, middle ntoes of cinnamon, heliotrope, lily-of-the-valley and jasmine, and base notes of patchouli, sandalwood, tonka bean and vanilla. Joop Homme is an intriguing, masculine fragrance offered in a 2.5 oz. after shave spray.