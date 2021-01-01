Honesty Vintage Retro National Honesty Day T-Shirt

This honesty design is featuring a repeating colorful retro vintage pattern aesthetic and it is aimed to promote integrity, straightforwardness, being trustworthy, loyal, fair and sincere as a human being. It’s about the virtue of honesty. Honesty goes a long way in our world today, this is a message to wear if you believe in building and inspiring trust by being true with yourself and others even if the truth is not always easy to accept or admit to. It’s all about truthful communication. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem