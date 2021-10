DescriptionShort-Sleeve Graphic BodyshirtFrom playing in the sandbox to running errands with dad, this bodyshirt keeps baby girls comfy all day. It's made of durable midweight cotton that's soft to the touch. Features4-ounce, 100% Cotton JerseyShort sleeve bodyshirt with cap sleevesShoulder placket for easy on and offCrotch snapsScreen prints on center front and Carhartt logo screen print on left sleeveCountry of Origin: Imported