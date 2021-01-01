Honey-Can-Do 16-pc. Food Container, One Size , White

Honey-Can-Do KCH-03828 16-Piece Locking Food Container Set, Clear. This 16 piece set of food storage containers is perfect for storing leftovers, make-ahead meals and on-the-go lunches. Each container is 100 percent air and water tight. The set includes one 8-oz container, one 17-oz container, one 34-oz container, one 50-oz container, two 13-oz containers, one 23-oz container and one 30 oz container. A locking lid for each base completes the set. Dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe. When using in microwave, open closure clips on each side and open corner of lid to vent. Not for use in ovens, under broilers or on stove-top. BPA Free.100% airtight and water tightdishwasher, microwave, and freezer safeBPA and phthalates freeCountry of Origin: Imported