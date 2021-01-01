Dionis Honeysuckle & Coconut Hand & Body Goat Milk Cream

Honeysuckle & Coconut Hand & Body Goat Milk Cream - This Honeysuckle & Coconut Hand & Body Goat Milk Cream by Dionis is rich and deeply moisturizing; it will nourish and hydrate dry, thirsty skin without leaving a greasy residue. Benefits Cruelty free Paraben free Non-greasy Made with goat milk Relief for dry, thirsty hands and body Travel safe container Made in the U.S.A. Features This hand and body goat milk cream has a sweet smell of the creamy white and yellowish trumpet-shaped blossoms of the honeysuckle, blended with coconut cream. Key Ingredients Made with goat milk that is naturally enriched with high amounts of protein, fat, vitamins and minerals to nourish and help retain skin moisture. - Honeysuckle & Coconut Hand & Body Goat Milk Cream