Honolulu Hawaii beach vintage Oahu surf holiday souvenir Tote Bag

Waikiki, Palm tree, Oahu, hibiscus, anchor, beach sunset. Hawaii Oahu memento: Vintage skater classic west coast outfit for travel, vacations and holidays: great underground tourist and travel wear. It's a perfect gift for friends and for your family. Awesome rainbow + star retro classic sunset, fun and urban beach and BBQ outfit and skater & surfer product: great Oahu and surfer product: wear it with your softdrink in the sunset. After surfin, swiming or chilling at the beach or at the ocean. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.