Honor The Fallen Thank The Living Veteran Military Support Premium T-Shirt

Honor the fallen. Thank the living. Support our troops with this veteran themed gift! Gift idea for vet! Nice for Veteran's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, etc. Veterans will love this. Show your USA pride with this! I am a veteran. My oath of enlistment has no expiration date. Great for veterans from all military branches. Get yours today! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.