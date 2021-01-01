Brunello Cucinelli Hooded Bomber Jacket

Sporty yet sophisticated zip jacket with contrasting trim for an added modern touch. Attached hood Long sleeves Zip front Cotton Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Beginning with a focus in masterfully constructed cashmere pieces, Brunello Cucinelli's namesake heritage label quickly grew to be synonymous with fine Italian craftsmanship and casual luxury. Every sumptuous piece of knitwear or impeccably tailored separate is made in his studio in Solomeo, a 14th-century Italian village he worked to restore and rebuild. Men Luxury Coll - Brunello Cucinelli > Brunello Cucinelli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: Navy. Size: 46.