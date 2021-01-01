Hooded Puffer Coat - XXS/XS - Also in: XS/S, S/M, M/L, L/XL

Hooded Puffer Coat is an insulated winter jacket from Rains' Thermal category, constructed from a breathable, yet waterproof PU fabric. Hooded Puffer Coat is designed with a straight silhouette and wide puffer chambers that are filled with a plant-based insulation. Rains' puffers feature an innovative approach to quilting via seamless chambers, woven from the backside to ensure a waterproof bond. Signature to Hooded Puffer Coat from Rains is a double collar effect, with the pairing of an insulated stand-up collar and an insulated hood. Lined in fleece, pockets are placed at the sides of the body, as well as at the chest.