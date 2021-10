Versatile, practical and inspired by vintage styles, this hooded puffer with a corduroy yoke is perfect for keeping you warm and undeniably cool. A collection of buttons add to the throwback appeal while an embroidered logo patch on one sleeve finishes the look with signature style. Front zip closure Drawcord-toggle hood Front flap pockets Lined, with polyester fill 64% polyester, 36% cotton with 100% cotton contrast Dry clean Made in Italy