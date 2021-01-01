LAUNDRY BY SHELLI SEGAL Hooded Puffer Jacket, Size X-Large in Dusty Pink at Nordstrom Rack

An attached hood features an adjustable drawstring on this quilted jacket with a slight puffy construction for added warmth. Fit: this style fits true to size- Attached drawstring hood - Long sleeves- Front asymmetrical zip closure- 2 front zip pockets- Quilted construction - Lined- Approx. 24" length (size S)- Imported Model's stats for sizing:. Height: 5'8". Bust: 32". Waist: 23". Hips: 33" Model is wearing size S. Machine wash Shell/Lining: 100% nylon Sleeve lining: 100% polyester Fill: 100% polyester