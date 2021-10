Take the feeling of camping everywhere you go in the Norma Kamali Hooded Sleeping Bag Coat Short. This coat features long sleeves, built in hood, and notched collar. Ties at the hood and the waist. Hand pockets at the side. Straight hemline. 100% nylon. Fill: 100% polyester. Hand wash. Made in the USA. Measurements: Length: 26 1 2 in Sleeve Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size XS/SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.