Hope Chiari Malformation Awareness Purple Ribbon Support T-Shirt

This Apparel with the Purple Ribbon is great for Chiari Malformation Awareness in September and to Support your Friend or Relative whether it's your Mom, Dad, Brother, Sister, Husband or Wife with CM or Arnold-Chiari Malformation. Perfect Gift idea with the design "Hope" is great for Warriors with this rare Neurological Brain Disorder that Fight every day with CM Type I, Type II, Type III or Type IV. Great Clothing ideas for a Chiari Malformation Walk, Run, or event! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem