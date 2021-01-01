Hope Necklace 16' Cross

Living on a sea island, we love stories of discovering sunken treasure. And this idea of finding what you thought was lost inspired our Delicates HOPE Collection, mini treasures that adorn your neck where hope springs eternal. Each piece-from the regenerative starfish to the peaceful dove-includes a subtle inscription of the pivotal word "hope." Plated in our thickest premium 14kt gold plating with five times more gold than our standard plating-the feeling of hope can shine on and on.