DryHide Shell - ColdCell Insulation - HydroLok Zipper - Wide-Mouth Opening - HitchPoint Grid Meet the leakproof, tough-as-nails, carry-the-day soft cooler. Around here, we call it the Hopper Flip 12. Its wide-mouth opening makes for easy loading and access to your food and drinks. Its compact, cubed body means ultimate portability go off road, onto the water, and back again with this personal cooler. And its extreme insulation means your ice is staying ice. DryHide Shell The Hoppers high-density fabric is waterproof and resistant to mildew, punctures, and UV rays. The liner is made from an FDA-approved food-grade material. ColdCell Insulation Closed-cell rubber foam offers far superior cold-holding to ordinary soft coolers. HydroLok Zipper The toughest, highest-performing waterproof and leakproof cooler zipper in the world. Wide-Mouth Opening Allows easy access and visibility to your contents. HitchPoint Grid Easily attach pretty much anything, including the MOLLE Zinger & MOLLE Bottle Opener. In the Box - Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler - Navy - Documentation